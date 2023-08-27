Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two officers with North County Police Cooperative were injured following a crash on I-70 near Jennings Station before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol told First Alert 4 that the two officers were stopped on the shoulder on eastbound I-70 to investigate an earlier crash when another car lost control and slid off of the roadway, forcing the officers to jump over the guard rail to avoid being struck.

The officers have suffered minor injuries from the crash. The driver has been placed under arrest for a DWI, according to MSHP.

A man was placed under arrest for DWI following a crash on I-70 in North County that injured two officers. (Russell Kinsaul)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.