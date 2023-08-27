Lower humidity and temperatures Sunday
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- An isolated lingering shower Sunday Morning
- Sunday begins a stretch of below-average temperatures
- Humidity remains low for the next week
Sunday: After waking up to temperatures in the 60s, you’ll enjoy lower humidity and temperatures around 82° Sunday afternoon. While a spot shower is possible in the morning, most will remain dry. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.
Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week. Some heat does look to build for the first weekend of September.
