Lower humidity and temperatures Sunday

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • An isolated lingering shower Sunday Morning
  • Sunday begins a stretch of below-average temperatures
  • Humidity remains low for the next week

Sunday: After waking up to temperatures in the 60s, you’ll enjoy lower humidity and temperatures around 82° Sunday afternoon. While a spot shower is possible in the morning, most will remain dry. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week. Some heat does look to build for the first weekend of September.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

