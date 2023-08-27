Rain delays start of Evolution Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new music festival in Forest Park kicked off Saturday. But rain delayed final preparations for Evolution Festival and set the Saturday schedule for performances behind by one hour.

The headliners for the 2-day event are The Black Keys and Brandie Carlile. The lineup includes famous names like Ice Cube, The Black Crowes and Morgan Wade.

After four straight days where the heat index hit 115 degrees, temperatures dropped into the 70s and 80s on Saturday, but the humidity remained high.

“I’m so glad it rained today. I was so worried yesterday that it was going to be so hot. But the rain cooled things down, so it’s a lot better,” said Katie Grana.

It’s been five years since the final year of LouFest, the last music festival in Forest Park.

“I attended LouFest several years. So having something back in Forest Park is awesome for me,” said Jacob Geier.

Evolution Festival is billed as an event that features music, barbecue and bourbon. It’s being held at Langenberg Park, just south of the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. One-day tickets are $89.50.

