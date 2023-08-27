Police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up to crack down on drunk drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local police departments are cracking down on drunk drivers.

They are working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for Saturation Saturday.

On Saturday, officers gathered at the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur before heading out on patrols.

Saturation Saturday is a nationwide effort to stop drunk driving.

You can expect to see more officers on the roads looking for drunk drivers through the Labor Day holiday.

