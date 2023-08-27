Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up to crack down on drunk drivers

You can expect to see more officers on the roads looking for drunk drivers through the Labor Day holiday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local police departments are cracking down on drunk drivers.

They are working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for Saturation Saturday.

On Saturday, officers gathered at the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur before heading out on patrols.

Saturation Saturday is a nationwide effort to stop drunk driving.

You can expect to see more officers on the roads looking for drunk drivers through the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Lower humidity and temperatures Sunday
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
inmates charged
Six charged after St. Louis City Justice Center guard held hostage

Latest News

Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Event postponed
Black Business Expo postponed due to weather
Moonlight Ramble postponed due to rain
Moonlight Ramble postponed due to rain
Rain delays start of Evolution Festival
Rain delays start of Evolution Festival