Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports are for everyone, no matter your physical abilities. That was the message at Saturday’s Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza.
Paraquad and the Disabled Athlete Sports Association joined forces for the event.
The event introduced people with physical disabilities to various sports and fitness activities.
