Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New bills signed by Missouri Governor Parson go into effect across the state Monday. They’ll affect a variety of issues in Missouri.

Many of the laws change things for law enforcement. For instance, the widely talked-about texting and driving bill goes into effect, though penalties won’t be enacted until 2025.

Another bill going into effect could change the way first responders handle overdoses. While many use Narcan, this new provision would allow first responders to use any medication approved by the FDA to stop and prevent overdoses.

Senate Bill 24 was also signed by the governor and will go into effect. It provides better mental health care for first responders, including workman’s compensation for PTSD.

Other bills going into effect will change education and licensing. One of those new laws includes Senate Bill 34, which allows public and charter schools to offer New Testament and old Hebrew classes as electives to students.

Another bill passed will update how vehicle titling works, including allowing licensed car dealerships to collect sales tax and give drivers their titles and license plates.

And in the spectrum of healthcare, several bills were signed by the governor.

One of those bills that goes into effect Monday includes a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teens after a judge refused to block the measure.

Another will benefit low-income mothers. Senate Bill 45 expands Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days after birth to one year.

Parson signed 31 bills in all and vetoed one bill. That vetoed bill contained 33 separate provisions, termed by lawmakers as an “omnibus” bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
Graphic
Car crash in southern Missouri kills woman, infant
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Two officers were injured following a crash on I-70 in North County on Saturday.
Two officers injured in crash on I-70 in North County

Latest News

FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Flora was rescued by Second Chance Ranch, a volunteer based rescue for senior cats and dogs.
Abandoned dog nursed back to health with help of rescue
A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.
Man shot outside of house in South St. Louis
Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza