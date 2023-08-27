Man shot outside of house in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 3500 block of California. Police found a 23-year-old man lying on the front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical unstable condition. The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

