Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man shot outside of house in South St. Louis

A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.
A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 3500 block of California. Police found a 23-year-old man lying on the front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical unstable condition. The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Graphic
Car crash in southern Missouri kills woman, infant
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Latest News

Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Event postponed
Black Business Expo postponed due to weather
Moonlight Ramble postponed due to rain
Moonlight Ramble postponed due to rain