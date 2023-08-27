Baileys’ Range to close downtown location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Burger joint Baileys’ Range will shutter its downtown location at the end of August.

The restaurant announced that the last service at their 920 Olive St. location will be on August 31. Baileys’ Range has been in that spot for 12 years, according to the post.

The post read in part:

“We are so grateful for all of our downtown supporters and those that continue to support us on Shaw. We promise to continue our mission of being one of the best burger destinations in town, serving local, sustainably raised beef, while making everything that we can in house from our sauces to buns to ice cream. Using only the good stuff.”

Baileys’ Range has another location in the Shaw Neighborhood at 4175 Shaw Blvd.

