Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Baileys’ Range to close downtown location

Restaurant Closed
Restaurant Closed(WAFB)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Burger joint Baileys’ Range will shutter its downtown location at the end of August.

The restaurant announced that the last service at their 920 Olive St. location will be on August 31. Baileys’ Range has been in that spot for 12 years, according to the post.

The post read in part:

“We are so grateful for all of our downtown supporters and those that continue to support us on Shaw. We promise to continue our mission of being one of the best burger destinations in town, serving local, sustainably raised beef, while making everything that we can in house from our sauces to buns to ice cream. Using only the good stuff.”

Baileys’ Range has another location in the Shaw Neighborhood at 4175 Shaw Blvd.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
inmates charged
Six charged after St. Louis City Justice Center guard held hostage

Latest News

A boil order has been put in place for areas in Jersey County.
Parts of Jersey County, Illinois, under boil order due to flooding at treatment plant
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game
Generic
Man killed after being shot multiple times in Dutchtown neighborhood
Christopher Bolden was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in court Thursday.
Man given life sentence for killing ex-girlfriend’s partner after texting her over 100 times