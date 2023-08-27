Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Abandoned dog nursed back to health with help of rescue

Flora was rescued by Second Chance Ranch, a volunteer based rescue for senior cats and dogs.
Flora was rescued by Second Chance Ranch, a volunteer based rescue for senior cats and dogs.(Second Chance Ranch)
By Alex Gaul
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - An abandoned dog is expected to make a full recovery after being taken in by a unique rescue.

A family found Flora abandoned and tied to a pole in a local park amid a record-breaking heat wave across the St. Louis region. She had pneumonia and is receiving treatment at a local vet. She is now expected to make a full recovery.

Since then, Flora has been taken in by Second Chance Ranch, a pseudo retirement home for older dogs. Founded a few years ago, they rescue dogs from overcrowded shelters and animal control and care for them at a Valley Park home south of I-44. Founder Tracy Rumpf says pets like Flora deserve to be showered with love and care.

“(She was) very matted,” Rumpf said. “Obviously abandoned... I don’t think she would’ve lasted another day, especially being sick.”

The pets live comfortably in the house, cared for by volunteers. There are currently about a dozen at the home, and about 80 percent of the total pets who come through the shelter end up getting adopted. The shelter also cares for some pets on hospice care for life.

“There are no kennels,” Rumpf said. “There are no crates. We have couches and TVs, and we have volunteers 24/7... We get them healthy. We teach them what love and care can do.”

For more information on donations and sponsorships, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Car crash in southern Missouri kills woman, infant
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family

Latest News

A man was shot in South St. Louis Saturday night.
Man shot outside of house in South St. Louis
Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Paraquad, DASA team up for Adaptive Sports and Wellness Extravaganza
Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism to Tower Grove Park
Event postponed
Black Business Expo postponed due to weather