Two years after Afghanistan withdrawal, family of LCpl. Jared Schmitz say they have more questions than answers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Saturday marks two years since a suicide bomber detonated an I.E.D. outside Abbey Gate at Kabul International Airport, killing more than 200 people including 13 U.S. servicemembers.

Among the servicemembers killed was LCpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Louis.

“I think the reality becomes more and more that, you know, we won’t at least get to see him here on earth again and that’s really tough when it hits you,” said Jaclyn Schmitz, Schmitz’s step-mother.

Jaclyn and her husband, Mark Schmitz, live in Wentzville and vividly remember welcoming top Pentagon officials into their home in a desperate attempt to learn more about the circumstances leading up to the suicide bombing.

“They had their story and their defense before we even understood what they were defending,” she said. “That’s very aggravating. Especially when they come into our home and lie to us about the real chain of events.”

Mark Schmitz, Schmitz’s father, said questions continue to linger, two years after the tragic death of his son.

“We certainly would think after two years we’d have more information than what we’ve been given,” he said. “It’s a sad fact but to this day, we don’t know how Jared died. We know he was involved in the bombing but did he suffer? Did he drop and die immediately?”

Schmitz said he spoke to his son while he was stationed outside the airport walls, helping an evacuation effort that saw more than 120,000 people brought to safety in its final days.

“When I spoke to him, one of the things he told me was, ‘we’re not going to be able to save them all,’” said Schmitz. “I could tell that was frustrating to him because he’d never had that “can’t do” mentality. It was always, ‘we’ll get it done somehow.’”

The first few months immediately following LCpl. Schmitz’s death were a blur. Indescribable grief, an outpouring of community support and meetings with people from the Pentagon. However, the Schmitzs say those meetings became fewer and fewer, as did the answers they are seeking.

“I’ve yet to hear a single thing about our son and that troubles me to no end,” said Mark Schmitz. “I pray that Jared didn’t suffer.”

He also has questions about security cameras he said were positioned outside of the airport that may have captured what led up to the suicide bombing.

“I asked in particular about the security cameras at the Abbey Gate, not that I want to see my child die, but that will shed a lot of light leading up that event,” he said. “Of course, they were conveniently not functioning. We have several million dollar drones flying in the air and their cameras are suddenly not working. The cameras just stop working whenever its convenient and I’m calling BS on it.”

Schmitz has joined several of the other parents of the servicemembers killed in the attack in Washington D.C., testifying at committee hearings as they push for accountability.

“Come out with it and be forthright with the truth, it’s incredibly insulting,” he said.

With little information coming from federal officials Schmitz said, he has turned to congressional testimony and interviews with Marines who survived the attack, including Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine Sergeant who lost an arm and leg in the attack.

After testifying in front of Congress, Vargas-Andrews also sat down for five-hour interview on the Sean Ryan Show. It’s been viewed nearly one million times since it was uploaded to Youtube three weeks ago.

“He spilled all kind of detail,” said Schmitz. “It was absolutely amazing and to hear all that detail and it had to have taken an insane amount of courage for him to come out.”

Schmitz said the information he gathered listening to Vargas-Andrews’ interview is unfiltered and a true account of what unfolded in the days and hours leading up to the bombing. He wants answers from top military officials who, in his testimony, Vargas-Andrews said were unwilling or unable to give the green light for military snipers to kill the suspected suicide bomber in the hours before the attack..

In March, Vargas-Andrews testified intelligence officials had identified who they believed to be the suicide bomber outside the airport, conducting surveillance over the course of a few days.

He said around noon on Aug. 26, 2021, he and other Marines positioned in a tower saw a man in the crowd that matched the description of the suicide bomber provided by intelligence officers.

“The anomaly in the crowd, he was clean shaven and fit the description exactly traveling with an older gentleman,” Vargas-Andrews testified. “The individual was consistently and nervously looking up at our position in the crowd.”

The message was disseminated to the troops on the ground, he testified, and across their communication network.

“We passed along there was a potential threat and I.E.D. attack imminent,” he said. “This was as serious as it could get.”

His Battalion Commander came up to the tower, he testified, to look at the photo and video evidence collected on the suspected bomber.

“We asked him if we could shoot,” Vargas-Andrews testified. “Our Battalion Commander said, ‘I don’t know.’ Myself and my team leader asked very harshly, ‘well, who does because this is your responsibility, sir.’ He again replied he did not know but would find out. We received no update and never got our answer.”

After a nearly 17-day withdrawal, the U.S. officially ended the war in Afghanistan on August 30, 2021. The next day, President Joe Biden addressed the nation.

“The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravely and selfless courage of the United States military, our diplomats and intelligence professionals.”

President Biden later mentioned those wounded and killed in the operation.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay but we should never, ever, forget,” he said.

For the Schmitzs, hearing the operation was an “extraordinary success” was not easy.

“Insulting doesn’t even do it justice,” Schmitz said. “It’s the same thing when John Kirby said, ‘I didn’t see any chaos from my perch.’ Are you kidding me? Were you looking the other way? That whole event over there was nothing but chaos.”

Amidst their grief, the family has launched The Freedom 13, a non-profit that supports veterans while honoring Jared and the 12 other servicemembers killed in the attack. The goal is to create villages of 13 small homes that offer an Airbnb feel, offering veterans somewhere to relax and make connections with others.

Last Saturday, volunteers helped coordinate the second annual Ride For Jared, a caravan of motorcycles, Jeeps and cars that traveled from Troy to Wentzville, stopping along the way.

“For me it was very emotional, I teared up a bit when I pulled up and saw hundreds of bikes, and Jeepers, and just all the support and the majority of the people we don’t even know,” said Jaclyn Schmitz.

As they prepare to face another year without Jared and answers they’ve been seeking, they want others to cherish the freedoms, family and friends they have.

“Just remember, it could be anyone’s kid,” she said. They’re not numbers, they’re not casualties, they’re real people.”

