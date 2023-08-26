Surprise Squad
Scattered Showers and Storms Saturday

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Still muggy Saturday with rain or storms
  • A few stronger storms possible south this evening
  • Cooler air Sunday, and below average temps this week

The heat wave breaks by Saturday, but here are some of the records we have set during this heat wave:

  • Most 110°+ Heat index days in a row (tied with a record of 6 days from 1980)
  • 1 Record High (today, 103°, old record 101° from 1943)
  • 3 Record warmest low temperatures (Wednesday, Thursday & Friday)

Saturday: There are several opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We’ll have a round Saturday morning, but none of these storms are expected to be severe. However, more development looks likely this afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms are possible south of I-44 as well, with gusty winds and downbursts of rain expected. A storm or two may turn severe. Bring rain gear with you if you have any outdoor events this afternoon or evening. Temperatures will sit near 88° with a heat index near 94°. A few counties are still under an excessive heat warning until 7 pm tonight. Cloud cover and rain may end up keeping temperatures lower, but a heat index could be as high as 105°. The rain chance ends early Sunday, so Sunday looks much cooler and less humid with a high of 83° and major relief!

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

Heat Begins to Break Down This Weekend