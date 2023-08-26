Scattered Showers and Storms Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Still muggy Saturday with rain or storms

A few stronger storms possible south this evening

Cooler air Sunday, and below average temps this week

The heat wave breaks by Saturday, but here are some of the records we have set during this heat wave:

Most 110°+ Heat index days in a row (tied with a record of 6 days from 1980)

1 Record High (today, 103°, old record 101° from 1943)

3 Record warmest low temperatures (Wednesday, Thursday & Friday)

Saturday: There are several opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We’ll have a round Saturday morning, but none of these storms are expected to be severe. However, more development looks likely this afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms are possible south of I-44 as well, with gusty winds and downbursts of rain expected. A storm or two may turn severe. Bring rain gear with you if you have any outdoor events this afternoon or evening. Temperatures will sit near 88° with a heat index near 94°. A few counties are still under an excessive heat warning until 7 pm tonight. Cloud cover and rain may end up keeping temperatures lower, but a heat index could be as high as 105°. The rain chance ends early Sunday, so Sunday looks much cooler and less humid with a high of 83° and major relief!

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

