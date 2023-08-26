Pre-match Preview: CITY SC heads to Orlando after massive home win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a huge win at home, St. Louis CITY SC will head to central Florida for a match against Orlando City SC.

Last week, St. Louis took down Austin FC by a final of 6-3 as MLS resumed play after the Leagues Cup. That keeps St. Louis in first place in the Western Conference. Their 44 points in 24 matches this season are four more than any other expansion team has had in that time in MLS history. The only team currently with more points than CITY SC is the Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati with 51 points. This week, CITY SC faces Orlando City SC, who is fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando is unbeaten in nine straight home matches, dating back to April. This equals the Lions’ second-longest unbeaten run at home ever since 2016. Last week, CITY SC became the second expansion team to score at least six goals in a regular season match. Although the offense was flowing, defense could be the key against Orlando. Two of Orlando City’s three goals against Chicago last week were headers. In addition, Orlando has scored nine headers this season and is tied with four other sides, including St. Louis, for the most in MLS this year.

St. Louis’ leading goalscorer and former Lion, Niko Gioacchini, notched a brace against Austin on Sunday to bring his tally for the year to 10 goals. St. Louis took Gioacchini from Orlando with the top pick in the Expansion Draft last fall.

This will be the first time the two sides have ever faced off.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.