Man killed after being shot multiple times in Dutchtown neighborhood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at the 4000 block of Iowa around 9:15 p.m. Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

