Man given life sentence for killing ex-girlfriend’s partner after texting her over 100 times

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been given a life sentence plus 15 years in prison Friday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s partner.

Christopher Bolden, 32, was sentenced to life plus 15 years in prison in connection to the April 20, 2021, murder of Antonio Green. Bolden was convicted in May.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Bolden murdered Green by shooting into a vehicle at the 1100 block of Scott Ave. in St. Louis County. At this time, Bolden was already a convicted felon. Green was dating Bolden’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children. Bolden called and texted his ex-girlfriend over 100 times before driving to her house, where he killed Green. The ex-girlfriend was sitting in the front of the vehicle where Green was murdered in the back.

”With this sentence, we have held this individual accountable for taking Antonio Green’s life in a petty fit of jealous rage,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I commend the St. Louis County Police detectives who worked this case and our skilled trial team that held this murderer accountable. The family of Antonio Green, whose observed the trial, has our most heartfelt condolences.”

