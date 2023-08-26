Surprise Squad
Jersey County under boil order due to main repairs

A boil order has been put in place for areas in Jersey County.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jerseyville, Jersey County, Village of Feldon and Nutwood are under a boil order due to main repairs on Saturday, according to Illinois American Water and the Jersey County Health Department.

The Jersey County Health Department included the Village of Hardin in the boil order in a release.

Under a boil order, it is advised to use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking food. Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes and then cooled before drinking.

Updates on the boil order can be found on Illinois American Water’s website.

