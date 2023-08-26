HS football teams push back games to avoid heat

WELDON SPRING, Mo. - High school football games began for most districts on Friday night, following a week of brutal heat.

Most districts in the area either rescheduled games until Saturday night or delayed the kickoff time to 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Francis Howell High School, the defending Class 5 champions, was one of the schools that chose to play a later game. The Vikings hosted Fort Zumwalt North as the sunset.

Chase Garbarini, a Senior, felt that the delayed start was the right call. Garbarini plays both offensive and defensive line.

“Even though it’s hot, we’re out here working,” Garbarini said.

His coach, Brent Chojnacki, said the team had also moved practices to 8 p.m. through the week, instead of their normal time just after school. It meant a narrower window to run plays before Friday night’s game, but he said the safety of the players came first.

“Whenever you deal with player safety and you move back, it’s the right call,” Chojnacki said.

Other sports adapted, too. Sean Erwin, the district’s athletic director, said the Francis Howell High School softball team adjusted game times to the mornings and evenings in a tournament they were playing in.

In addition, the referees required an additional water break once per quarter, per MSHAA regulations.

“Everyone’s here to see their teams be successful and to do so safely,” Erwin said.

Francis Howell won their game against Ft. Zumwalt 21-17.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.