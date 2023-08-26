Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

HS football teams push back games to avoid heat

Francis Howell Football, who won a state championship last year, moved back practice times during the week to protect players.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELDON SPRING, Mo. - High school football games began for most districts on Friday night, following a week of brutal heat.

Most districts in the area either rescheduled games until Saturday night or delayed the kickoff time to 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Francis Howell High School, the defending Class 5 champions, was one of the schools that chose to play a later game. The Vikings hosted Fort Zumwalt North as the sunset.

Chase Garbarini, a Senior, felt that the delayed start was the right call. Garbarini plays both offensive and defensive line.

“Even though it’s hot, we’re out here working,” Garbarini said.

His coach, Brent Chojnacki, said the team had also moved practices to 8 p.m. through the week, instead of their normal time just after school. It meant a narrower window to run plays before Friday night’s game, but he said the safety of the players came first.

“Whenever you deal with player safety and you move back, it’s the right call,” Chojnacki said.

Other sports adapted, too. Sean Erwin, the district’s athletic director, said the Francis Howell High School softball team adjusted game times to the mornings and evenings in a tournament they were playing in.

In addition, the referees required an additional water break once per quarter, per MSHAA regulations.

“Everyone’s here to see their teams be successful and to do so safely,” Erwin said.

Francis Howell won their game against Ft. Zumwalt 21-17.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
7
First Alert Weather Day: Some stronger storms today
inmates charged
Six charged after St. Louis City Justice Center guard held hostage
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday
Graphic
Car crash in southern Missouri kills woman, infant
nnews
Two years after Afghanistan withdrawal, family of LCpl. Jared Schmitz say they have more questions than answers
nnews
Two years after Afghanistan withdrawal, family of LCpl. Jared Schmitz say they have more questions than answers