Former Hazelwood School District security guard sentenced for sex crimes against student

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Hazelwood School District security guard was sentenced Friday to 67 years in prison for six counts of sex crimes against a child.

Dexter Wade, 40, was sentenced to prison for six child sex crimes he committed in 2014 and 2015. Wade was convicted in June.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Wade had sex with a girl when she was 13-14 years old while she was a student at Hazelwood Central Middle School, where Wade worked as a security guard. Wade committed these crimes in 2014 and 2015 when the victim was in 7th and 8th grades. She reported the crimes in 2020.

The state presented images of incriminating Snapchat exchanges between Wade and the victim that the victim saved.

”Holding people accountable for sex crimes against children is both the worst and most important work we do, and this sentence holds this predator accountable for these unspeakable crimes. We pray it brings the survivor some closure,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

