Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Severe weather risk has decreased

Some rain or storms possible through the evening

Sunday begins stretch of below-average temperatures

Saturday night: As storms continue to clear the area, we cannot rule out an isolated stronger storm, but this will mainly be possible way south of the metro. Light rain may pop up around St. Louis so be sure to bring rain gear with you if you have any outdoor events this afternoon or evening. Temperatures overnight fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday: You’ll enjoy lower humidity and temperatures around 82°. While a spot shower is possible in the morning, most will remain dry. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

