CITY SC, Orlando City SC tied at halftime
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC is headed to Florida for a match against Orlando City SC on Saturday. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.
Live blog:
CITY SC and Orlando City SC were both scoreless in the first half of their match.
Pregame:
CITY is coming into today’s match off the heels of a wonderful post-break performance last Sunday with a 6-3 against Austin FC at home at CITYPARK.
CITY continues to sit at the top of the Western Conference with 44 points.
A notable sub listed for CITY is João Klauss, who hasn’t played since suffering an injury in April. Klauss was a standout and fan favorite, starting the first nine games of the season with five goals and four assists.
