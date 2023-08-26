Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

CITY SC, Orlando City SC tied at halftime

20 AUG 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host Austin FC at CITYPARK in St. Louis,...
20 AUG 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host Austin FC at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday August 20, 2023.(Joe Martinez, St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC is headed to Florida for a match against Orlando City SC on Saturday. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.

Live blog:

CITY SC and Orlando City SC were both scoreless in the first half of their match.

Pregame:

CITY is coming into today’s match off the heels of a wonderful post-break performance last Sunday with a 6-3 against Austin FC at home at CITYPARK.

CITY continues to sit at the top of the Western Conference with 44 points.

20 AUG 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host Austin FC at CITYPARK in St. Louis,...
20 AUG 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host Austin FC at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday August 20, 2023.(Joe Martinez, St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)

A notable sub listed for CITY is João Klauss, who hasn’t played since suffering an injury in April. Klauss was a standout and fan favorite, starting the first nine games of the season with five goals and four assists.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Scattered rain this evening, mild temps by Sunday
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
Man restores his best friend’s car after his death, returns it to his family
inmates charged
Six charged after St. Louis City Justice Center guard held hostage

Latest News

Forward Samuel Adeniran and midfielder Jared Stroud embrace after a goal against Austin FC.
Pre-match Preview: CITY SC heads to Orlando after massive home win
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a...
Cardinals activate Gorman, but leave him out of Friday’s lineup
SLUH football practice
SLUH football enters 2023 season with high expectations
SLUH football practice
SLUH football enters 2023 season with high expectations