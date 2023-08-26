CITY SC, Orlando City SC tied at halftime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC is headed to Florida for a match against Orlando City SC on Saturday. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.

Live blog:

CITY SC and Orlando City SC were both scoreless in the first half of their match.

Pregame:

CITY is coming into today’s match off the heels of a wonderful post-break performance last Sunday with a 6-3 against Austin FC at home at CITYPARK.

CITY continues to sit at the top of the Western Conference with 44 points.

20 AUG 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host Austin FC at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday August 20, 2023. (Joe Martinez, St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)

A notable sub listed for CITY is João Klauss, who hasn’t played since suffering an injury in April. Klauss was a standout and fan favorite, starting the first nine games of the season with five goals and four assists.

