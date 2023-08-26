Surprise Squad
Car crash in southern Missouri kills woman, infant

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman and an infant are dead after a car crash near Monett Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Subaru Legacy did not stop at a stop sign and proceeded into the path of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. After the impact, both cars traveled off the road.

The crash occurred at MO 97 at US 60, three miles west of Monett.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman killed has been identified as Xiaoxiao Zheng, 32. A 1-year-old boy also died. Neither were wearing safety devices.

The crash was handled by MSHP Troop D.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

