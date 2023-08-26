4 You: North Sarah Food Hub serves nutritious meals to the community

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- All year long, First Alert 4 is highlighting nonprofits making a difference in the lives of local families. It’s all part of the 4 You initiative.

The North Sarah Food Hub is helping heal and energize the community, one fresh meal at a time. The team creates recipes and turns them into restaurant-style meals.

“Everything here is made fresh every day,” Gibron Jones, founder of North Sarah Food Hub, said.

It’s located on North Sarah Street about two miles northeast of Forest Park. Jones started the food hub more than three years ago.

“I started noticing my family members getting sick, mostly diet-related illnesses, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke,” he said.

He saw a dire need to educate folks about healthy food and to bring a variety of fruits and vegetables into neighborhoods where families couldn’t afford or didn’t have access to them. At the same time, it helped them to try new foods.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.