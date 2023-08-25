Today is the last day of our heat wave

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

High temp Friday will sit neat 102° with a heat index near 115°

Today is the last First Alert Weather Day

Closer to typical heat Saturday, Much better Sunday

Few rain chances this weekend, but lots of dry time

This is not a routine Summer heat wave. In fact, we have a good chance at tying the record for consecutive 110° or hotter heat index days with 6 days (the record is 6 from 1980).

Today is the last day of our heatwave. It will still be excessively hot with a high of 102° and a heat index nearing 115°. A spot shower is possible late this afternoon and early evening. The showers/storms could produce isolated rain and gusty winds. The rain isn’t expected to bring heat relief, and most will remain dry. The Excessive Heat Warning expires tonight at 10pm.

The Weekend: Relief comes this weekend, but it’s a process. Saturday is hot, but it’s just a typical hot day with a high near 90° and a heat index near 94°. There is a 30% chance to see a shower in the morning and again late afternoon-evening. While you’ll have to prepare for a shower, there will be a lot of dry time Saturday. Sunday is the big relief day with a high of 83°. Rain chances are low, but we’ll keep a 20% chance in for now as we pinpoint it better this weekend. Humidity will also be much lower on Sunday.

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

