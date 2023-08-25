Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Today is the last day of our heat wave

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • High temp Friday will sit neat 102° with a heat index near 115°
  • Today is the last First Alert Weather Day
  • Closer to typical heat Saturday, Much better Sunday
  • Few rain chances this weekend, but lots of dry time

This is not a routine Summer heat wave. In fact, we have a good chance at tying the record for consecutive 110° or hotter heat index days with 6 days (the record is 6 from 1980).

Today is the last day of our heatwave. It will still be excessively hot with a high of 102° and a heat index nearing 115°. A spot shower is possible late this afternoon and early evening. The showers/storms could produce isolated rain and gusty winds. The rain isn’t expected to bring heat relief, and most will remain dry. The Excessive Heat Warning expires tonight at 10pm.

The Weekend: Relief comes this weekend, but it’s a process. Saturday is hot, but it’s just a typical hot day with a high near 90° and a heat index near 94°. There is a 30% chance to see a shower in the morning and again late afternoon-evening. While you’ll have to prepare for a shower, there will be a lot of dry time Saturday. Sunday is the big relief day with a high of 83°. Rain chances are low, but we’ll keep a 20% chance in for now as we pinpoint it better this weekend. Humidity will also be much lower on Sunday.

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who shot officer in Lincoln County located after Blue Alert
Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

Heat Begins to Break Down This Weekend
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
August 23 afternoon forecast
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday