St. Charles Wine Garden eyes late fall opening, bringing back decades of nostalgia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A staple of historic Main Street in St. Charles since the late 1800s is being revived as three business partners look to restore the St. Charles Wine Garden.

The St. Charles Vintage House and Wine Garden was founded by German immigrant John Wepprich, who first planted a vineyard on the property and began producing wine. Originally, it was known as Wepprich’s Wine Garden.

In the early 1900s, Wepprich’s son took over the winery and expanded the business. The beloved German restaurant that accompanied the wine garden was known for its authentic Bavarian and American cuisine. Over the years, the business saw multiple owners until it closed in 2009.

Julie Gritt moved to St. Charles County as a child in 1977. Over the years, The Wine Garden served as the backdrop for family celebrations and get-togethers. She married her husband, Jerry, in 1990 in the gazebo at the top of the hill, overlooking the terrace.

“I especially remember a waiter named Steve, he took such great care of us,” said Gritt. “It just has such an old-world family feel to it; it was really special.”

Seven years later, in 1997, Gritt’s parents celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with family and friends at the restaurant.

“Gus and Rita and their staff, I remember, just made you feel like family,” she said. “We liked the outdoor garden, the gazebo, just the feel of it. It was a beautiful place.”

When it closed in 2009, the property quickly became overgrown with thick brush, weeds and trees, making the original wine garden virtually unrecognizable.

“Every time we’d drive past on our way to Main Street, it was just so sad, we’re like, somebody buy this thing!” said Gritt.

Their wish came true last summer when the property was purchased by Michael Caples, John Donnelly and Ryan Smith.

“We had a couple, probably in their 80s, they stopped by about a month ago, and she said, ‘we had our first date here at the German restaurant,’” said Caples. “So it’s people like that we want to bring smiles back again.”

The three have spent the last year securing necessary permits for the property and clearing the brush from the wine garden. Stone retaining walls have been installed, and new staircases will be put in place in the coming weeks. Additionally, a few of the terraces will be handicap accessible.

The original two-story barn on the property will be restored into a wine-tasting area and bathrooms. Food will also be available at the property, but specifics are still being finalized.

“With the development on the other side of the highway, to bring everything together and have that consistency of people coming by and stopping by for a glass of wine,” said Caples. “That’s the vision and what we’re going for.”

The home sitting next door to the old German restaurant was purchased as part of the property and has been converted into an Airbnb. Once work on the wine garden and barn is complete, Caples said they plan to rehab the old restaurant building into a boutique hotel.

“Our idea is sort of a resort-type feel,” said Caples. “You can stay here, spend the weekend or just an evening and have everything you need right here.”

In November, 32 cherry blossom trees will be delivered and planted to provide shade to the four terraces.

While the rain and hot weather have delayed progress some this summer, the trio is eyeing a late-October opening. To keep up to date with their progress, visit The Wine Garden’s Facebook page.

