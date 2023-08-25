SLUH football enters 2023 season with high expectations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University High School (SLUH) has a couple of superstars in the making. Starting Saturday, their final high school football season officially begins.

“This year I’m coming with more intensity, more impact,” senior safety Jacobi Oliphant said. “Every day, I want to win.”

One year stronger mentally and physically, the SLUH Jr. Billikens are looking to change the narrative. Head Coach Adam Cruz has noticed the difference a year can make.

“We’ve worked really hard this summer and this fall camp with high expectations because we know we have everything we need on this field right now,” Cruz said.

“Everything” includes the lone senior 5-star recruit in the St. Louis Area, Ryan Wingo. The senior wide receiver is being looked at by over 40 universities across the country, including the Mizzou Tigers.

“I think I’m able to block it all out and really focus on the main thing and that’s just getting better on the field,” Wingo said.

Wingo isn’t the first in his family to experience success on the gridiron. His oldest brother Ronnie Jr. played for the University of Arkansas before advancing to the NFL. His brother Ray was a wide receiver at Mizzou, but it started with their father Ronnie Sr., who played for Sumner High School when the team won the class 5A State Championship in 1982.

“Ryan was the ball boy when I was a senior here, I played with his brother Ronnie,” Cruz said. “It’s a great support system for him and it’s also great for us having a kid of his caliber and a family that we really appreciate.”

Another senior in the group, Jacobi Oliphant, has made his name known as one of the top safeties in the area with multiple Division I looks after his strong junior season. He said the internal competition created by guys like Wingo has helped him elevate his own game.

“I’m on the field with a 5-star, so it’s me and him. I go into every day like it’s a workout, so in my head, I don’t care about what stars I have or offers I have. I’m trying to get better,” Oliphant said.

The Jr. Billikens already have high expectations for themselves as they continue preparing for their week one opponent, the St. Mary’s Dragons.

“Our goal this year is state, but we are taking it week-by-week, that 1-0 kind of mentality. We’re focused on St. Mary’s right now and the rest will come after,” Wingo said.

SLUH plays St. Marys on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.