Search on for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in North County then fled

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian in unincorporated North County Thursday night and then fled the scene.

The accident just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Sun Valley Drive. Police say they found a man lying in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

