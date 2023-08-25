Surprise Squad
Search on for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in North County then fled

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian in unincorporated North County Thursday night and then fled the scene.

The accident just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Sun Valley Drive. Police say they found a man lying in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

