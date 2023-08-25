Surprise Squad
Poll: 4 out of 5 Missourians want teachers to be paid more

Roughly one-third would recommend teaching as career path
By Joe McLean
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As the 2023-24 school year gets underway, Missouri is still short thousands of teachers.

A new poll from St. Louis University and YouGov shows voters largely agree on what needs to be done about it. Over 80% of likely Missouri voters say the state’s teachers need to be paid more.

As of the most recent data, more than 3,000 classroom teaching positions are still unfilled and education officials blame, in part, Missouri’s place as the second lowest-paying state for teachers in the nation on average.

The national average salary for K-12 teachers is $59,500 and Missouri’s average is $52,481, according to data aggregated by the National Education Association.

Every state that borders Missouri pays its teachers more on average.

The SLU polling showed 81% of voters suppose an increase in teacher pay, 17% said salaries should stay the same and just 2% called for pay cuts.

Phillip Murray, president of the NEA’s Missouri chapter, said more pay will help fill the state’s vacancies, but that getting people excited about teaching in the first place is also critical.

“Because by doing that, then that kind of takes away some of the issues when it comes to recruiting educators within school districts or between states,” he said.

Only 35% of voters stated they would “advise a young adult to take up teaching in public schools as a career.”

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is taking steps to fill the state’s shortage by developing more advancement opportunities addressing culture and climate concerns, and even exploring different ways of organizing school leadership structures.

