MSHP SWAT team looking for man who shot officer in Lincoln County

Thomas Varvera Jr. is a suspect in a Blue Alert issued by MSHP Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Thomas Varvera Jr. is a suspect in a Blue Alert issued by MSHP Thursday, August 24, 2023.(MSHP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Blue Alert was issued after a man shot a police officer in Troy, Missouri Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team is looking for Thomas Varvera Jr. after police say he shot at officers as they approached a home he was in on Creech School Road. One of the officers was struck.

A Blue Alert is issued to help locate a suspect who has either killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

MSHP said Varvera set his home on fire after shooting at police and then ran away on foot. Police said it is unknown if he is still armed.

This story will be updated.

