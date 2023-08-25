MSHP SWAT team looking for man who shot officer in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Blue Alert was issued after a man shot a police officer in Troy, Missouri Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team is looking for Thomas Varvera Jr. after police say he shot at officers as they approached a home he was in on Creech School Road. One of the officers was struck.

A Blue Alert is issued to help locate a suspect who has either killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

MSHP said Varvera set his home on fire after shooting at police and then ran away on foot. Police said it is unknown if he is still armed.

pic.twitter.com/ePAVM6ecFa — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 25, 2023

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.