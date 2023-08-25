Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday

PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018
PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018(Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer ruled that the law will kick in Monday, as previously scheduled.

Families of transgender minors had sued to overturn the law. They asked Ohmer to temporarily block it as the court challenge plays out.

But his ruling means that beginning Monday, minors in Missouri no longer can receive gender-affirming surgeries. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
heat
Hot Evening, Cooler Weekend With Rain Chances
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Body found near railway likely suicide
Rashaud First has been charged with fleeing police and endangering the welfare of a child.
Man charged with fleeing police, endangering welfare of a child
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Saturday
Police crime scene tape
Charges filed in year-old homicide in Midtown