Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
heat
Today is the last day of our heat wave
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says