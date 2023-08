CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times and set on fire Thursday in Cahokia Heights, police said.

The man was found in the 5800 block of Pocket Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is now investigating the homicide. The man’s name has not been released.

Please see our initial press release pertaining to our most recent activation in Cahokia Heights, IL. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at the numbers provided. pic.twitter.com/qP9tcrBzFK — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) August 25, 2023

