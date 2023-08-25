Man pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed 2-year-old, left mother paralyzed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal crash in North County that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother paralyzed.

Friday, Leon Russell, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree assault, resisting stop by fleeing, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened on April 22, 2022. Russell was driving a stolen car near West Florissant Ave. and Hudson Road when St. Louis County officers tried to get him to pull over. Russell kept driving, evaded spike strips, and sped the wrong way down streets. He made his way onto I-270 and then got off at Florissant Road. Driving at more than 90 MPH, he hit a car that was waiting to turn.

Jace Richardson and his mother were inside the car that was hit. Richardson was killed and his mother sustained burns to more than 80 percent of her body, leaving her paralyzed.

Russell then hit another car, injuring another victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 31.

