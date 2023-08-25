Man charged with fleeing police, endangering welfare of a child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Rashaud First with fleeing police and endangering the welfare of his 1-year-old daughter.

Charges allege First was driving on Halls Ferry Road Thursday with no license plates and heavily tinted windows when detectives attempted a vehicle stop. He fled at a high rate of speed going in and out of traffic, the charges say. Spike strips were used successfully to try to stop First.

First threw a semi-automatic pistol out of the window near Riverview and Scranton. The vehicle later stopped near Scranton and West, and First fled on foot. Charges allege he threw a bag with multi-colored capsules with a white powder before being arrested. Both the gun and the capsules were taken by police.

A 1-year-old girl, First’s daughter, was riding in the vehicle he was driving.

First is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

