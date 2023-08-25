Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Lane of I-44 eastbound closed in downtown St. Louis

Emergency crews on I-44 at Cole Street Friday.
Emergency crews on I-44 at Cole Street Friday.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Lane of Interstate 44 is closed in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes were closed at Cole Street near The Dome at America’s Center around 11 a.m. Black smoke was also seen coming from that area around the same time. The trailer of a semi-truck on the side of the interstate appeared to sustain fire damage.

Around 11:15 a.m., one lane was reopened to traffic, but one lane remained closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
heat
Today is the last day of our heat wave
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
‘Anybody could have died’: Patients recall waiting 12 hours at Mercy South Hospital ER
Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
Man who shot officer in Lincoln County located after Blue Alert
Man who shot officer in Lincoln County located after Blue Alert
Poll: 4 out of 5 Missourians want teachers to be paid more
Poll: 4 out of 5 Missourians want teachers to be paid more