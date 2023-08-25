Lane of I-44 eastbound closed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Lane of Interstate 44 is closed in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes were closed at Cole Street near The Dome at America’s Center around 11 a.m. Black smoke was also seen coming from that area around the same time. The trailer of a semi-truck on the side of the interstate appeared to sustain fire damage.

Around 11:15 a.m., one lane was reopened to traffic, but one lane remained closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.