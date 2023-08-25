Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Jr
Man who shot officer, set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
heat
Intense afternoon heat, relief this weekend
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores
A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled...
Florida school district apologizes after Black students singled out
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL...
At 60th anniversary of March on Washington, 'work is not over'