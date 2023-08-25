Surprise Squad
Hot Evening, Cooler Weekend With Rain Chances

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Intense heat and humidity through this evening
  • Spot T-storms today, fade by mid-evening
  • Some relief Saturday, but muggy with a rain chance
  • Sunday is when major relief arrives!

Records we have set during this heat wave:

  • Most 110°+ Heat index days in a row (tied with record of 6 days from 1980)
  • 1 Record High (today, 103°, old record 101° from 1943)
  • 3 Record warmest low temperatures (Wednesday, Thursday & Friday)

This Evening remains hot and humid. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm through about 8PM. Any storms could produce strong gusty winds and a quick downpour in an isolated area (more likely northeast and southwest of the St. Louis metro). Otherwise expect temps in the 90s and a heat index from 100° to 108°.

The Weekend: Relief comes this weekend, but it’s a process. Saturday is warm and muggy, but it’s just a typical warm and humid day with a high near 89° and a heat index near 94°. There is a 40% chance for rain from morning to evening. It won’t rain that whole time, but the front is slowly pushing through and could set off some thundershowers. The rain chance ends early Sunday, so Sunday looks much cooler and less humid with a high of 83° and major relief!

Next Week: The cooler and lower humidity pattern remains through next week!

