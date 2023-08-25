Heat takes toll on bus drivers and school buildings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Connie Weaver’s a bus driver with Missouri Central School Bus and is in her 21st year of transporting children to school. She said she’s never seen weather like she’s experienced this week.

“It’s never been this hot on the first week of school,” she said.

Missouri Central School Bus is the bus provider for St. Louis Public Schools and several other area school districts. On Wednesday, four drivers had to be checked out by paramedics at the end of their last route for the day.

“We felt they needed to call EMS to go assess the situation. Fortunately, all the drivers were released. They were not transported to the hospital,” said Scott Allen, regional operations manager.

Allen said the company provides lots of water and towels to drivers and has safety managers in the field with extra supplies if needed. He said 10-15 drivers called out sick because of the heat on Thursday, and he expected more on Friday.

A number of schools and school districts have had to make adjustments because the heat has overtaxed air conditioning systems. Hazelwood Central High School switched to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday because of air conditioner problems.

Holt High School in the Wentzville School District dismissed students early on Thursday because the building had become too warm. And St. Louis Public Schools transferred students from Pierre Laclede Elementary School to the currently vacant, former Stevens Middle School. School district spokesman George Sells said it was a precautionary measure because the building’s aging air conditioner wasn’t cooling sufficiently, and there was fear it might go out.

“The air conditioning system, it’s older. And we’ve actually been planning on replacing it. The order was made months ago for the new system, but with supply chain issues, it just hasn’t gotten here yet,” said Sells.

Some students at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill were moved to other locations in the building because 15 classrooms weren’t being cooled. And the Francis Howell School District decided to dismiss middle schools and high schools 45 minutes early on Thursday and Friday. The adjustment allows drivers time to go inside a school building and cool off between their bus routes in the afternoon.

