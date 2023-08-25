Surprise Squad
Charges filed in year-old homicide in Midtown

Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape(Canva)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis prosecutors have filed murder charges in the August 2022 shooting death in Midtown of a Moline Acres man.

Court filings show 25-year-old Frederick W. Rivers is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is not known to be in custody and a no-bond, “at-large” warrant has been issued for his arrest.

While the victim’s name is not listed in charging documents, St. Louis Police incident summaries show on Aug. 10, 2022, the date listed in the recent charges, officers responded to the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard for a report of a homicide. The address listed in charging documents also matches the location in police incident reports and past reporting by First Alert 4.

When police arrived, they located 19-year-old Michael Tyrone Scott Jr. inside an apartment suffering from what was described as “puncture” wounds. Paramedics responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to charging documents filed this week, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a romantic dispute. A woman told officers she lived in the building and was heading to her apartment with a new boyfriend, when her ex-boyfriend, Scott, “ran up on them.”

When Scott approached, Rivers allegedly shot him one time and left the scene. The witnesses told police she was left at the scene with Scott, according to charging documents.

The witness also told police the new romantic interest was someone she worked with named Fred and provided officers with his photo and other identifying information. Police compared the photos to Illinois drivers’ license photos, which led officers to Rivers.

Police spoke to Rivers’ employer, St. Louis University Hospital, who informed them Rivers sent a text on the day of the shooting telling them he would not be returning to work, charging documents state.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

