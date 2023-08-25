Surprise Squad
Caretaker accused of abusing disabled woman in Hazelwood

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old is accused of assaulting the disabled woman she was responsible for taking care of.

Ravin Saffold is charged with third-degree assault - special victim. Police the crime happened on August 18 in the 7100 block of Willow Lane. Saffold allegedly hit the victim in the face and held her down while she was scratched and bitten. Police say the victim then ran to a neighbor for help.

Saffold is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

