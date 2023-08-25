Caretaker accused of abusing disabled woman in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old is accused of assaulting the disabled woman she was responsible for taking care of.

Ravin Saffold is charged with third-degree assault - special victim. Police the crime happened on August 18 in the 7100 block of Willow Lane. Saffold allegedly hit the victim in the face and held her down while she was scratched and bitten. Police say the victim then ran to a neighbor for help.

Saffold is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

