Cardinals activate Gorman, but leave him out of Friday’s lineup

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals made a series of roster moves Friday ahead of their series opener in Philadelphia, and the transactions include the return of a prominent slugger to the active roster.

The Cards have activated second baseman Nolan Gorman from the injured list, optioning infielder Jose Fermin to Memphis in a corresponding move. Gorman’s return adds the team’s second-highest home run total back to the roster—but evidently, not yet back to the starting lineup.

When St. Louis unveiled its lineup for Friday against the Phillies, Gorman’s name was not listed. Taylor Motter will start at second base for the Cardinals, batting eighth, while Willson Contreras serves as the designated hitter.

The Cardinals also announced a bullpen swap ahead of the weekend series, as Guillermo Zuniga has rejoined the club in lieu of Drew VerHagen, who has been placed on the bereavement list.

