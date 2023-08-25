Body found near railway likely suicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A body found by railroad employees Wednesday in Webster Groves was likely a suicide, police announced today in a news release.

According to the release, police were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Berry Road and Bonita Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, a Union Pacific worker told officers a body was located during a heat inspection of the tracks.

The deceased individual’s identity is not known, according to the release. He is described as a white male, age unknown.

In the news release, police said no witnesses to the death could be located. Circumstantial evidence indicates the death was a suicide and no foul play is suspected. A death investigation is underway.

Webster Groves Police ask anyone with information to please contact the agency at 314-645-3000.

