Workers endure another day of brutal heat in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The heat has made jobs harder for workers across the Midwest, and local businesses are adjusting schedules and safety protocols to help keep workers safe.

Greg Rice, the owner of Greg’s Auto Service and Repair, described working in a garage in the summer heat as draining.

His shop has been busy this week taking in cars with AC, radiator and brake problems.

“By the time you get done at the end of the day, you’re pretty much whipped,” he said.

Rice’s shop and garage are air-conditioned. He said he and his workers look out for each other by taking frequent breaks, running fans to keep the air moving, and staying hydrated.

But even with those precautions, many of the cars they work on at the shop have been sitting out in the sun beforehand.

“By the time they get here, they may get cooled off for a little bit, but by the time they get them in, the engines are running, and it gets pretty hot,” Rice said.

Dry cleaning businesses have also been taking steps to protect workers. Stacey Kitchenakow, a sales associate at Starcrest Cleaners, said the company has been bringing in workers at midnight to avoid the heat of the day when the steamers and boiler can quickly make conditions unbearable in the workroom.

“We make sure everyone drinks a lot of water,” she said. “We always have people in the air conditioning for their breaks so they don’t overheat.”

Local HVAC companies have been hard at work repairing overloaded machinery at homes and businesses. Several schools, hospitals, churches and other organizations have reported issues with chillers, supersized air cooling machines that work by circulating cold water or air through pipes.

Dan Tucker, the president of MC Mechanical, said his company had responded to dozens of calls about chiller-related issues.

He said the larger systems are more complex than a typical home HVAC and require specialized care.

“Just because you do HVAC doesn’t mean you can work on chillers. It’s definitely specialized training that’s involved,” Tucker said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.