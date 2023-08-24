‘Wait times are excessive’ Intense heat lands many in emergency rooms across the Metro

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The dangerous heat is landing people in hospitals across the Metro.

Barnes Jewish, Mercy, and SSM Health told First Alert 4 that the weather is taking a toll on residents, their bodies and the emergency room.

“We’ve seen a lot of dehydration. We’ve seen a lot of kidney injury because of it,” said SSM Health Emergency Room Physician Dr. Priyanka Lauber.

According to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, this past week 10 people were admitted to the ER for heat-related illnesses and one child was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“Wait times are excessive, unfortunately. We do the best we can to get the sickest people seen first and try to get everyone taken care of,” said Mercy Hospital Emergency Room Physician Dr. John Fortney

Dr. Fortney said the humidity is one of the most dangerous factors causing people to get sick and has increased the number of patients in the waiting room.

“When you have excessive humidity like we have here, you sweat, but the perspiration cannot evaporate. So your natural body’s mechanism of cooling off doesn’t work,” said Dr. Fortney.

Keeping cool has also been a barrier for local hospitals.

On Tuesday, one of the cooling units at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Creve Coeur stopped working. Officials say it should be fixed by Wednesday night.

Dr. Priyanka Lauber told First Alert 4 that water is one of the keys to staying safe in the heat wave.

“It’s really hard to keep up with water intake. An average male actually requires about 120 ounces of water a day. In kind of water bottle form, that’s about seven bottles. An average woman needs about five of those bottles,” Dr. Lauber said.

“If you’re sweating, you stop sweating, you get dizzy, lightheaded, you feel like you’re going to pass out, shortness of breath, chest pains, those are the things that you need to stop what you’re doing immediately and get inside,” said Dr. Fortney.

Doctors advise people to go to an urgent care or primary physician first before coming to the emergency room. They also encourage people to set a timer on their phones every hour to remind them to drink water.

