St. Louis Sheriff pans City Justice Center following recent incidents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following a tumultuous week at the City Justice Center, St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts on Thursday issued some harsh criticism toward facility administrators, saying while the detainees housed there are accused of crimes, they should not be treated like “animals.”

“Everybody in St. Louis, no matter what position you hold, we need to be more concerned about the people who are in jail,” Betts told First Alert 4. “They may have done something that they should not have done, but that doesn’t mean we have to treat them like they are animals, or anything like that.”

Since Sunday, the death of a detainee at the facility located at 200 South Tucker Boulevard has been reported, as well as the taking of a corrections officer hostage allegedly over nutrition issues. Following the hostage situation, several detainees also allegedly caused a disruptive outburst.

Betts said he is frustrated with the situation at the City Justice Center and feels he needs to speak out about conditions there, not just as a sheriff but also as a resident of St. Louis.

“I’m concerned because I’ve been approached by inmates and other folks as to the situation at the justice center – overcrowding and then the stuff behind the situation we had on Monday,” Betts said. “I feel just as a citizen of St. Louis and the sheriff, I need to say something about the conditions at the jail. Those people in the justice center technically are my property. As the sheriff and a representative of the state, I transport those people from the justice center to the jail and we have a relationship.”

One of the most pressing issues, and a catalyst for some of the recent incidents is overcrowding, Betts said. That issue was compounded when the city closed in June 2021 the Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse.

“I’ve been here seven years as sheriff and seemed like just in the last four years, right around Covid, we started having a lot of stuff going on at the jail,” Betts said. “Our concern has just grown from that point. We ran to the jail five times to break up a riot. And we were here and available to help out with this past situation, but we were not asked by the commissioner to participate.”

Other issues include food at the jail, which was reported as the cause of the corrections officer being taken hostage. Betts, however, said it’s also just an overall lack of concern for the detainees. When he or deputies are at the facility or transporting detainees, they often tell him about issues in the facility.

“Just like what we had yesterday, they are complaining about the food. They are not getting good hot meals. Some are complaining about not having showers or baths in a pretty good while. From the situation on Monday, some still had the clothes on they had on for several days,” Betts said.

“And just in general, I think the overall lack of concern for those inmates. They have done something wrong but they are not animals. We need to treat them with a little more dignity.”

To a degree, responsibility for the wellbeing of detainees in the justice center falls on Betts as sheriff, he said. When a lawsuit is filed, he is listed as the defendant. However, he also has no authority to implement policy changes to correct issues there. That is the purview of facility managers the City of St. Louis Division of Corrections. Betts said communication between that division and his office is nonexistent.

“I don’t have any power to change things at the justice center,” Betts said. “The justice center is controlled by a commissioner, who reports to the director of public safety, who reports to the mayor. Now it’s kind of a strange setup, because anytime something goes wrong and they decide to sue, they include the sheriff.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.