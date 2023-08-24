Schools around the region adjust schedules, events to try to beat the heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to an unprecedented heat wave hitting the St. Louis region, many schools in the area have had to adjust schedules to beat the heat.

Francis Howell School District:

All middle and high schools in the Francis Howell School District will dismiss 45 minutes earlier than normal to allow bus drivers a break between routes.

Belleville West High School:

On Thursday and Friday, students will be dismissed at 1:25 p.m. due to the ongoing heat and the inability of the buildings to recover from a recent mechanical challenge, according to the school.

Granite City High School:

Granite City High School will be moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the week of Aug. 21 due to an old HVAC system not being able to keep up with the excessive heat.

Parkway football:

Parkway football games that were supposed to be on Friday have been moved to Saturday morning.

Parkway North vs. Hazelwood East @ North High, Saturday 10 a.m.

Parkway South vs. Parkway Central @ South High, Saturday 10 a.m.

Parkway West vs. Vianney @ Parkway West, Saturday 10 a.m.

Rockwood Summit:

Friday’s football game has been delayed until 7:30 p.m.

Francis Howell High School:

Friday’s football game has been delayed until 7 p.m.

Waterloo:

All three week-one football games against Mt. Vernon have been delayed.

Freshman will play at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Varsity will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday

Junior Varsity will play at 6 p.m. on Monday

Any heat-related closings or delays not listed here can be sent to website@kmov.com

