Police: Person struck, killed in Pontoon Beach after Washington Park squad car stolen

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was struck and killed by a car in Pontoon Beach after a Washington Park squad car was stolen Wednesday night. First Alert 4 is working to learn if these events are connected.

Washington Park Police responded to a shots fired call a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday. At some point, a Washington Park squad car was stolen by the suspect, who then took off heading north on Route 203. In Pontoon Beach, a person was struck and killed on the Pontoon Beach Road and IL 162. Crews arrived to find a Washington Park police car with front-end damage.

First Alert 4 is trying to learn more details about this from police, and updates will be provided.

