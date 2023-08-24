Only on 4: City of Crestwood, Affton Fire Protection discuss long term fire fight plans for annexed residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A different type of fire fight in South St. Louis County as the City of Crestwood wants to provide fire protection for the thousands of residents currently getting that service from the Affton Fire Protection District. This would override state statute, RSMo 72.418, put on the books almost 30 years ago, one that Crestwood backed.

“Since we are part of Crestwood, we should be part of Crestwood Fire,” Crestwood resident Rita Loretta said.

Loretta, a Crestwood resident since the 1970s, said her city taking back fire service from the Affton Fire Protection District just makes sense.

“Crestwood has worked on improving their fire department; just got a new ambulance,” Loretta explained. “There is no reason I can see that we should stay with Affton Fire. They are further away, and we can get faster and better service from Crestwood.”

Just a few doors down, Loretta’s neighbor Mary Vieth said change might not be best.

“Affton has given us such good service for so long, I’d hate to abandon them,” Vieth said.

In 1997, Crestwood annexed a part of the eastern chunk of the city. What was 704 households is now 770 and growing, making up 18% of Crestwood’s population and three-to-eight percent of Affton’s Fire Protection District.

“We are going to sit down and figure out what works best for both of us,” Crestwood Mayor Scott Shipley said in council chambers Wednesday.

When the annexation happened in 1997, the Crestwood Fire Department couldn’t handle the extra load, so the state annexation law put that into the Affton district.

Right now, in taxes, Crestwood charges 55 cents for all city services, including fire, through resident property taxes. But Crestwood also pays the Affton Fire District around $620,000 to cover the annexed area.

“Times have changed. That law no longer makes sense,” Mayor Shipley explained. “We are trying to correct it so we can provide the best service to our residents.”

Those are the same intentions over at Fire House 1 off Gravois in Affton.

“The threat to the Affton Fire Protection District is big,” Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs said.

Chief Fahs said all he wants is to protect who he’s sworn to protect and follow that law from 1997. He said the City of Crestwood sued in 2017. Litigation spanned four years, ending with the state supreme court siding with the fire district.

“I think the court realized that if you allow a fire protection district to lose area through annexation, that ultimately it is the demise of the fire district,” Chief Fahs explained. “I don’t think it’s just the Affton Fire Protection District. I think every district that borders a city, if what Crestwood would like to have happen, taking that area back, that will be the demise of them.”

Fahs said if that happened, the damage would be small pockets of residential areas with no fire protection. It’s a complicated situation, but one both sides say they are willing to work together to find a fix.

“Those guys will risk their lives to save our guys and residents, and these Affton firefighters will do the same for everyone who lives in the City of Crestwood,” Fahs shared. “We will get a resolution; I promise you that.”

Crestwood and the Affton Fire Protection District sat down for initial talks on Monday. The fire district pitched taking over all fire fighting responsibility for the City of Crestwood. That’s been pitched before and never agreed upon.

Both sides will return to negotiations next Wednesday, Aug. 30.

