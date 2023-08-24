Surprise Squad
New robotic bronchoscopy helps Siteman Cancer Center detect lung cancer early

By David Amelotti
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A medical achievement is fully operational helping doctors diagnose lung cancer inside Siteman Cancer Center in the Central West End.

A robotic bronchoscopy has a special scope giving doctors new ways to bend, creating new angles to find lung nodules.

Siteman is one of the first to house this robotic device but the tech isn’t new to Siteman, including Washington University of St. Louis Pulmonologist Dr. Alex Chen. He and members of his team have been a part of this instrument’s development over the last five years.

Dr. Chen said this robotic helps tailor treatment plans for patients, giving a more personalized experience.

“That’s important to us because earlier stages allow us to treat with the intent of curing and gives patients the best opportunity to have long healthy lives,” Dr. Chen explained. “If we identify someone at an earlier stage, we can get them a diagnosis and onto treatment and that’s the most gratifying thing. "

First Alert 4 is told there are more people eligible to be screened than those who actually show up to get those free screenings.

Dr. Chen says a typical candidate would be a 20-year smoker averaging one pack of cigarettes a day between the ages 50 and 80.

For anyone who has questions about whether they should be screened, they can call their primary care provider.

