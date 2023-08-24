Surprise Squad
Man accused of stabbing uncle in the head in St. Louis County

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – Charges were filed in St. Louis County against a man accused of stabbing his uncle in the head.

Pierre Barthelemy was found with a bloody knife after a man was stabbed in the head with a knife in Maplewood on Aug. 16, according to Maplewood police. Court documents state Barthelemy also threatened to kill his uncle.

“While escalating from an argument to physical violence is always a bad idea and usually a crime, it’s particularly unfortunate when we turn on our own family,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The 23-year-old was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $75,000.

