Man accused of driving into police officer at Hollywood Casino

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving drunk and hitting a police officer with his car at Hollywood Casino.

James Ormsby, 58, is charged with DWI - physical injury to law enforcement.

The incident happened on August 14. Police say a uniformed Maryland Heights police officer was working secondary at Hollywood Casino. Ormsby was drunk, police say, and drove around several traffic barricades. The officer stepped into the roadway and held out his hands, instructing Ormsby to stop, but police say Ormsby kept going and hit the officer with the front of his car. The officer rolled onto the car’s hood and then fell onto the pavement. Police say Ormsby then drove over a nearby curb and stopped.

Officers allege Ormsby had glassy and watery eyes and slurred speech; police say Ormsby told them he had one drink earlier in the day. When officers asked him to get out of the car, he had trouble standing without leaning on the car. Police say Ormsby consented to having a blood sample taken, which was done at a local hospital.

Police say they found they found three empty vodka bottles in Ormsby’s car. He told police he did not see the officer before hitting him, officers say.

Ormsby is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

