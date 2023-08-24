Mallinckrodt wants to pay fraction of opioid settlement after filing for bankruptcy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is backing down on a promise to pay more than $1 billion to those harmed by the opioid crisis.

The corporation had agreed to pay the money over eight years to state and local governments, as well as those who filed lawsuits against the company. But in a regulatory filing this week, Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

The company is now asking to pay just $250 million. That request still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court.

